This monumental Shiva statue is a Haridwar landmark that stands majestically on an island viewed from Har-ki-Pairi Ghat.
Shiva Statue
Haridwar
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.28 MILES
Har-ki-Pairi (The Footstep of God) is where Vishnu is said to have dropped some divine nectar and left behind a footprint. Every evening, hundreds of…
13.36 MILES
Just south of Swarg Ashram is what’s left of the original Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram, where the Beatles stayed and wrote much of the White Album (and a…
Swarg Niwas & Shri Trayanbakshwar Temple
14.9 MILES
Rishikesh's most iconic landmark is this 13-storey wedding cake of a temple, which dominates the east bank of Lakshman Jhula. There are dozens of shrines…
23.37 MILES
The region around Dehra Dun is home to a thriving Tibetan Buddhist community, mainly focused on this attractive monastery, about 10km south of the centre…
2.88 MILES
This unspoilt park, covering over 1000 sq km in the forested foothills near Haridwar, is one of India's newest tiger reserves (as of 2017 there were 34…
Forest Research Institute Museum
28.58 MILES
The prime attraction here is the building itself. Set in a peaceful 5-sq-km park, this grand remnant of the Raj era – where most of India’s forest…
29.11 MILES
In a scenic setting on the banks of the Tons Nadi River, you’ll find an unusual and popular Shiva shrine inside a small, dripping cave, which is the site…
26.18 MILES
The unique mausoleum of Ram Rai, the errant son of the seventh Sikh guru, Har Rai, is made of white marble, with paintings covering the walls, archways…
Nearby Haridwar attractions
0.6 MILES
Take the cable car to this crowded hilltop temple dedicated to a wish-fulfilling goddess. You can walk up (a steep 1.5km), but beware of monkeys…
1.71 MILES
Chandi Devi Temple was built by Raja Suchet Singh of Kashmir in 1929, and sits on a hilltop just southeast of Haridwar.
13.51 MILES
Follow the dedicated pilgrims who take water from the Ganges to offer at this temple, a 7km, three-hour walk along a forest path from Swarg Ashram…
16.04 MILES
A lovely multitiered waterfall at the end of a 20-minute hike that starts 2km north of Lakshman Jhula. However it's blighted by its touristy setup,…