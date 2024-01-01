Shiva Statue

This monumental Shiva statue is a Haridwar landmark that stands majestically on an island viewed from Har-ki-Pairi Ghat.

  • (GERMANY OUT) India Uttaranchal - Haridwar: prayer at Har-ki-Pauri Ghat, Ganges - 2010 (Photo by Bhattacharya/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Har-ki-Pairi Ghat

    0.28 MILES

    Har-ki-Pairi (The Footstep of God) is where Vishnu is said to have dropped some divine nectar and left behind a footprint. Every evening, hundreds of…

  • Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram

    Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram

    13.36 MILES

    Just south of Swarg Ashram is what’s left of the original Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram, where the Beatles stayed and wrote much of the White Album (and a…

  • Temples at the riverbank, Swarg Niwas Temple, Lakshman Jhula, Ganges River, Rishikesh, Dehradun District, Uttarakhand, India

    Swarg Niwas & Shri Trayanbakshwar Temple

    14.9 MILES

    Rishikesh's most iconic landmark is this 13-storey wedding cake of a temple, which dominates the east bank of Lakshman Jhula. There are dozens of shrines…

  • Mindrolling Monastery

    Mindrolling Monastery

    23.37 MILES

    The region around Dehra Dun is home to a thriving Tibetan Buddhist community, mainly focused on this attractive monastery, about 10km south of the centre…

  • Rajaji Tiger Reserve

    Rajaji Tiger Reserve

    2.88 MILES

    This unspoilt park, covering over 1000 sq km in the forested foothills near Haridwar, is one of India's newest tiger reserves (as of 2017 there were 34…

  • Forest Research Institute Museum

    Forest Research Institute Museum

    28.58 MILES

    The prime attraction here is the building itself. Set in a peaceful 5-sq-km park, this grand remnant of the Raj era – where most of India’s forest…

  • Tapkeshwar Temple

    Tapkeshwar Temple

    29.11 MILES

    In a scenic setting on the banks of the Tons Nadi River, you’ll find an unusual and popular Shiva shrine inside a small, dripping cave, which is the site…

  • Ram Rai Darbar

    Ram Rai Darbar

    26.18 MILES

    The unique mausoleum of Ram Rai, the errant son of the seventh Sikh guru, Har Rai, is made of white marble, with paintings covering the walls, archways…

