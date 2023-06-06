Haridwar

The crowd gathered in Haridwar

Overview

Propitiously located at the point where the Ganges River emerges from the Himalaya, Haridwar (also called Hardwar) is Uttarakhand’s holiest Hindu city, and pilgrims arrive here in droves to bathe in the fast-flowing Ganges. The sheer number of people gathering around Har-ki-Pairi Ghat give Haridwar a reverent feel. Within the religious hierarchy of India, Haridwar is much more significant than Rishikesh, an hour further north, and every evening the river comes alive with flickering flames as floating offerings are released on to the Ganges. It's especially busy during the yatra (pilgrimage) season from May to October, in particular during July, when hundreds of thousands of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwarias, descend upon the city.

    Har-ki-Pairi Ghat

    Haridwar

    Har-ki-Pairi (The Footstep of God) is where Vishnu is said to have dropped some divine nectar and left behind a footprint. Every evening, hundreds of…

  • Chandi Devi Temple

    Chandi Devi Temple

    Haridwar

    Chandi Devi Temple was built by Raja Suchet Singh of Kashmir in 1929, and sits on a hilltop just southeast of Haridwar.

  • Mansa Devi Temple

    Mansa Devi Temple

    Haridwar

    Take the cable car to this crowded hilltop temple dedicated to a wish-fulfilling goddess. You can walk up (a steep 1.5km), but beware of monkeys…

  • Shiva Statue

    Shiva Statue

    Haridwar

    This monumental Shiva statue is a Haridwar landmark that stands majestically on an island viewed from Har-ki-Pairi Ghat.

