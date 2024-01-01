Chandi Devi Temple

Haridwar

Chandi Devi Temple was built by Raja Suchet Singh of Kashmir in 1929, and sits on a hilltop just southeast of Haridwar.

Many visitors and pilgrims combine this with a cable car to the crowded hilltop temple of Mansa Devi, a wish-fulfilling goddess.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • (GERMANY OUT) India Uttaranchal - Haridwar: prayer at Har-ki-Pauri Ghat, Ganges - 2010 (Photo by Bhattacharya/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Har-ki-Pairi Ghat

    1.62 MILES

    Har-ki-Pairi (The Footstep of God) is where Vishnu is said to have dropped some divine nectar and left behind a footprint. Every evening, hundreds of…

  • Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram

    Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram

    14.55 MILES

    Just south of Swarg Ashram is what’s left of the original Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram, where the Beatles stayed and wrote much of the White Album (and a…

  • Temples at the riverbank, Swarg Niwas Temple, Lakshman Jhula, Ganges River, Rishikesh, Dehradun District, Uttarakhand, India

    Swarg Niwas & Shri Trayanbakshwar Temple

    16.07 MILES

    Rishikesh's most iconic landmark is this 13-storey wedding cake of a temple, which dominates the east bank of Lakshman Jhula. There are dozens of shrines…

  • Mindrolling Monastery

    Mindrolling Monastery

    25.02 MILES

    The region around Dehra Dun is home to a thriving Tibetan Buddhist community, mainly focused on this attractive monastery, about 10km south of the centre…

  • Rajaji Tiger Reserve

    Rajaji Tiger Reserve

    3.37 MILES

    This unspoilt park, covering over 1000 sq km in the forested foothills near Haridwar, is one of India's newest tiger reserves (as of 2017 there were 34…

  • Ram Rai Darbar

    Ram Rai Darbar

    27.88 MILES

    The unique mausoleum of Ram Rai, the errant son of the seventh Sikh guru, Har Rai, is made of white marble, with paintings covering the walls, archways…

  • Mansa Devi Temple

    Mansa Devi Temple

    1.87 MILES

    Take the cable car to this crowded hilltop temple dedicated to a wish-fulfilling goddess. You can walk up (a steep 1.5km), but beware of monkeys…

  • Shiva Statue

    Shiva Statue

    1.71 MILES

    This monumental Shiva statue is a Haridwar landmark that stands majestically on an island viewed from Har-ki-Pairi Ghat.

