This unspoilt park, covering over 1000 sq km in the forested foothills near Haridwar, is one of India's newest tiger reserves (as of 2017 there were 34 tigers), but is best known for its wild elephants, numbering around 600 at last count, and its leopards (about 250). The village of Chilla, 13km northeast of Haridwar, is the base for visiting the park.