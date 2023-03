In a scenic setting on the banks of the Tons Nadi River, you’ll find an unusual and popular Shiva shrine inside a small, dripping cave, which is the site of the annual Shivaratri festival. Turn left at the bottom of the steps for the main shrine. Cross the bridge over the river to visit another shrine, where you have to squeeze through a narrow cave to see an image of Mata Vaishno Devi.

The temple is about 5km north of the centre. Take a rickshaw for around ₹350 (round trip).