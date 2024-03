Part museum, part art gallery, Soham Himalayan Centre focuses largely on the culture of the Uttarakhand Himalaya. You'll get guided through the displays of cultural artefacts, historical photography and an art gallery featuring paintings by Kavita, who along with her husband Samer set up this privately run museum. Entry proceeds go towards a local orphanage they run.

It's a steep five-minute walk off the bend in the main road, just down from the Picture Palace.