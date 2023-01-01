Happy Valley

Only 3km northwest of town, this scenic outlying region of Mussoorie is famous as the site where the Dalai Lama and fellow exiles arrived in 1959, after escaping from Tibet following Chinese occupation. The spiritual leader stayed for one year before relocating the exiled Tibetan government to Dharamsala. It's a beautiful valley with the atmospheric Shedup Choephelling Temple where the local Tibetan community pray, and a nearby hilltop stupa at Dalai Hills with a large Buddha statue, prayer flags and Himalayan views.