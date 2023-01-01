Jabarkhet Nature Reserve

Dedicated efforts have been taking place since 2015 to transform this sizeable tract of privately owned land into a nature reserve, home to abundant animals, birdlife and wild flowers. While you'll need luck to spot mammals, camera traps have caught leopard, black bear, porcupine and several species of deer. There are hiking trails and specialist guides available; see the website for details. It's around 5km east of Mussoorie and is part of a historical estate that fell into disuse.