Perched on a ridge 2km high, the 'Queen of Hill Stations' vies with Nainital as Uttarakhand’s favorite holiday destination. When the mist clears, views of the green Doon Valley and the distant white-capped Himalayan peaks are superb, and in the hot months the cooler temperatures and fresh mountain air make a welcome break from the plains below.
Only 3km northwest of town, this scenic outlying region of Mussoorie is famous as the site where the Dalai Lama and fellow exiles arrived in 1959, after…
Sitting beneath Landour's clock tower is this impressive heritage centre that's set up by dedicated local historian, Surbhi Agarwal. She'll take you…
Part museum, part art gallery, Soham Heritage & Art Centre focuses largely on the culture of the Uttarakhand Himalaya. You'll get guided through the…
Dedicated efforts have been taking place since 2015 to transform this sizeable tract of privately owned land into a nature reserve, home to abundant…
From midway along The Mall, a cable car runs up to Gun Hill (2530m), which, on a clear day, has views of several big peaks. A steep path also winds up to…
One of Mussoorie's most prominent landmarks is this historical Raj-era library that opened way back in 1843. Its ornate Victoria-style balcony veranda…
Built in 1836 and featuring stained-glass windows, this is purported to be the oldest church in the Himalaya.
Mostly a landmark and point of reference, this old movie theatre is now a gaming and entertainment centre.
