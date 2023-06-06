Mussoorie

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Overhead Cable Car houses in the background, Gun Hill, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India

Getty Images/Universal Images Group

Overview

Perched on a ridge 2km high, the 'Queen of Hill Stations' vies with Nainital as Uttarakhand’s favorite holiday destination. When the mist clears, views of the green Doon Valley and the distant white-capped Himalayan peaks are superb, and in the hot months the cooler temperatures and fresh mountain air make a welcome break from the plains below.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Happy Valley

    Happy Valley

    Mussoorie

    Only 3km northwest of town, this scenic outlying region of Mussoorie is famous as the site where the Dalai Lama and fellow exiles arrived in 1959, after…

  • Mussoorie Heritage Centre

    Mussoorie Heritage Centre

    Mussoorie

    Sitting beneath Landour's clock tower is this impressive heritage centre that's set up by dedicated local historian, Surbhi Agarwal. She'll take you…

  • Soham Himalayan Centre

    Soham Himalayan Centre

    Mussoorie

    Part museum, part art gallery, Soham Heritage & Art Centre focuses largely on the culture of the Uttarakhand Himalaya. You'll get guided through the…

  • Jabarkhet Nature Reserve

    Jabarkhet Nature Reserve

    Mussoorie

    Dedicated efforts have been taking place since 2015 to transform this sizeable tract of privately owned land into a nature reserve, home to abundant…

  • Gun Hill

    Gun Hill

    Mussoorie

    From midway along The Mall, a cable car runs up to Gun Hill (2530m), which, on a clear day, has views of several big peaks. A steep path also winds up to…

  • Mussoorie Library

    Mussoorie Library

    Mussoorie

    One of Mussoorie's most prominent landmarks is this historical Raj-era library that opened way back in 1843. Its ornate Victoria-style balcony veranda…

  • Christ Church

    Christ Church

    Mussoorie

    Built in 1836 and featuring stained-glass windows, this is purported to be the oldest church in the Himalaya.

  • Picture Palace Cinema

    Picture Palace Cinema

    Mussoorie

    Mostly a landmark and point of reference, this old movie theatre is now a gaming and entertainment centre.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Mussoorie with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Mussoorie