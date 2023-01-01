Mussoorie Heritage Centre

Sitting beneath Landour's clock tower is this impressive heritage centre that's set up by dedicated local historian, Surbhi Agarwal. She'll take you through the displays of collectibles and artefacts from Mussoorie, all set in the house she was born in. The small temporary exhibition is always worth checking out, as is its shop selling beautiful artworks, photography and prints, including John Gould's Birds of Mussoorie. Ask in advance about arranging heritage walks about town.

Next door is Surbhi's father's impressive antique shop that's been here since the 1960s.