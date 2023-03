The unique mausoleum of Ram Rai, the errant son of the seventh Sikh guru, Har Rai, is made of white marble, with paintings covering the walls, archways and ceilings. Four smaller tombs in the garden courtyard are those of Ram Rai’s four wives. A communal lunch of dhal, rice and chapatis is offered to anyone who wants it, for a donation.

It's accessed via a narrow road 50m west of Hanuman Chowk.