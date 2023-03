Follow the dedicated pilgrims who take water from the Ganges to offer at this temple, a 7km, three-hour walk along a forest path from Swarg Ashram. Neelkanth (Blue Throat) is another name for Shiva, who once drank poison churned up from the sea by gods and demons, turning his throat blue. If you take this route be aware leopard lurk in this area. Alternatively take the longer road (about 20km) via Lakshman Jhula. A return jeep taxi is inexpensive.