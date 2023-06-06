Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
Ever since the Beatles visited the ashram of the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in the late '60s, Rishikesh has been a magnet for spiritual seekers. Today it styles itself as the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’, with masses of ashrams and all kinds of yoga and meditation classes. The action is mostly north of the main town, where the exquisite setting on the fast-flowing Ganges River, surrounded by forested hills, is conducive to meditation and mind expansion. In the evening, an almost supernatural breeze blows down the valley, setting temple bells ringing as sadhus ('holy' men), pilgrims and tourists prepare for the nightly ganga aarti (river worship ceremony). You can learn to play the sitar or tabla; try Hasya yoga (laughter therapy), practise meditation or take a punt on crystal healing.
Rishikesh
Just south of Swarg Ashram is what’s left of the original Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram, where the Beatles stayed and wrote much of the White Album (and a…
Swarg Niwas & Shri Trayanbakshwar Temple
Rishikesh
Rishikesh's most iconic landmark is this 13-storey wedding cake of a temple, which dominates the east bank of Lakshman Jhula. There are dozens of shrines…
Rishikesh
Follow the dedicated pilgrims who take water from the Ganges to offer at this temple, a 7km, three-hour walk along a forest path from Swarg Ashram…
Rishikesh
A lovely multitiered waterfall at the end of a 20-minute hike that starts 2km north of Lakshman Jhula. However it's blighted by its touristy setup,…
ActivitiesRishikesh vs Varanasi: which of these two riverside Indian cities should you visit?
May 27, 2024 • 7 min read
Apr 27, 2020 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Rishikesh with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
India $28.99
South India & Kerala $24.99
Rajasthan, Delhi & Agra $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide