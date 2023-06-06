Rishikesh

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Shri Trayambakeshwar Temple

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Ever since the Beatles visited the ashram of the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in the late '60s, Rishikesh has been a magnet for spiritual seekers. Today it styles itself as the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’, with masses of ashrams and all kinds of yoga and meditation classes. The action is mostly north of the main town, where the exquisite setting on the fast-flowing Ganges River, surrounded by forested hills, is conducive to meditation and mind expansion. In the evening, an almost supernatural breeze blows down the valley, setting temple bells ringing as sadhus ('holy' men), pilgrims and tourists prepare for the nightly ganga aarti (river worship ceremony). You can learn to play the sitar or tabla; try Hasya yoga (laughter therapy), practise meditation or take a punt on crystal healing.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Beatles Ashram (Chaurasi Kutia) in Rishikesh, Northern India. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram. Meditation rooms. Iconic place where the Beatles stayed and learnt meditation; Shutterstock ID 2244431869; GL: 65050; netsuite: 65050; full: Poi; name: Lenczycki 2244431869 abandoned, architecture, ashram, beatles, beatles ashram, beatles music, cells, culture, environment, exterior, forest, ganges, india, maharishi, meditation, nature, old, outdoor, rishikesh, sacred, stone, tourism, travel, tree, wall, yoga, yoga center

    Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram

    Rishikesh

    Just south of Swarg Ashram is what’s left of the original Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram, where the Beatles stayed and wrote much of the White Album (and a…

  • Temples at the riverbank, Swarg Niwas Temple, Lakshman Jhula, Ganges River, Rishikesh, Dehradun District, Uttarakhand, India

    Swarg Niwas & Shri Trayanbakshwar Temple

    Rishikesh

    Rishikesh's most iconic landmark is this 13-storey wedding cake of a temple, which dominates the east bank of Lakshman Jhula. There are dozens of shrines…

  • Neelkantha Mahadev Temple

    Neelkantha Mahadev Temple

    Rishikesh

    Follow the dedicated pilgrims who take water from the Ganges to offer at this temple, a 7km, three-hour walk along a forest path from Swarg Ashram…

  • Neer Garh Waterfall

    Neer Garh Waterfall

    Rishikesh

    A lovely multitiered waterfall at the end of a 20-minute hike that starts 2km north of Lakshman Jhula. However it's blighted by its touristy setup,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Rishikesh

Varanasi-vs-Rishikesh

Activities

Rishikesh vs Varanasi: which of these two riverside Indian cities should you visit?

May 27, 2024 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Rishikesh with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Rishikesh