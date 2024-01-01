Tripura Sundari Mandir

The red-painted Tripura Sundari Mandir is a Kali temple dating to 1501 where pilgrims come to be showered with the blessings of the Hindu mother goddess. Even more people come here during Kali Puja (October/November) to bathe in the fish-filled tank by the temple. An autorickshaw from town costs ₹60.

