St Joseph's College Museum

Trichy (Tiruchirappalli)

In the cool, green campus next to Lourdes Church, this dusty museum contains the creepy natural history collections of the Jesuit priests’ Western Ghats excursions of the 1870s. Ask for access at reception on the left as you approach the museum. It was being renovated at the time of research.

