In the cool, green campus next to Lourdes Church, this dusty museum contains the creepy natural history collections of the Jesuit priests’ Western Ghats excursions of the 1870s. Ask for access at reception on the left as you approach the museum. It was being renovated at the time of research.
St Joseph's College Museum
Trichy (Tiruchirappalli)
29.99 MILES
Come here twice: in the morning, when the honey-hued granite begins to assert its dominance over the white dawn sunshine, and in the evening, when the…
2.35 MILES
So large it feels like a self-enclosed city, Sri Ranganathaswamy is quite possibly India's biggest temple. It has 49 separate Vishnu shrines, and reaching…
0.33 MILES
The Rock Fort Temple, perched 83m high on a massive outcrop, lords over Trichy with stony arrogance. The ancient rock was first hewn by the Pallavas and…
26.33 MILES
About 16km northwest of Pudukkottai, this small Jain cave temple conceals magnificent vegetable-oil frescoes, which you’ll probably get to appreciate all…
1.89 MILES
Of Tamil Nadu's five Shiva elemental temples, Sri Jambukeshwara is dedicated to Shiva, Parvati and the medium of water. The liquid theme is realised in…
22.62 MILES
This small but stunning temple stands on a dramatically deserted rock slope 1km southwest of Narthamalai village (16km north of Pudukkottai). Reminiscent…
2.1 MILES
The first, southernmost and highest of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple's gopurams, the Rajagopuram, was added to the 20 older ones in 1987. At 73m high, it's…
2.22 MILES
On the right just south of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple's fifth gopuram is the small but interesting Art Museum. On display you'll find good bronzes, tusks…
0.06 MILES
The hush of this 19th-century neo-Gothic church makes an interesting contrast to Trichy’s frenetic Hindu temples. Note the cakelike pink-accented arches…
2.14 MILES
Trichy's Railway Museum is a fascinating jumble of disused train-related equipment (phones, clocks, control boards), British-era railway construction…
2.36 MILES
Adorned with original-period shuttered doors, elegant – and very white – St John's Church dates from the early 19th century.