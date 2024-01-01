Krishna's Butterball

Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

You can't miss this enormous boulder (and favourite photo spot), balancing precariously on Mamallapuram Hill, right opposite the compound's northernmost entrance.

  • Arjuna’s Penance

    Arjuna’s Penance

    0.07 MILES

    The crowning masterpiece of Mamallapuram’s stonework, this giant relief carving is one of India's greatest ancient artworks. Inscribed on two huge,…

  • Kapaleeshwarar Temple

    Kapaleeshwarar Temple

    28.98 MILES

    Mylapore is one of Chennai's most characterful and traditional neighbourhoods; it predated colonial Madras by several centuries. Its Kapaleeshwarar Temple…

  • Cholamandal Artists’ Village

    Cholamandal Artists’ Village

    21.24 MILES

    There’s a tropical bohemian groove floating around Injambakkam village, site of the Cholamandal Artists’ Village, 10km south of Chennai's Adyar River…

  • Trimurti Cave Temple

    Trimurti Cave Temple

    0.05 MILES

    At the northern end of the Mamallapuram Hill compound, the Trimurti Cave Temple depicts the Hindu 'trinity' amid guardian figures: Brahma (left), Shiva …

  • India, Mahabalipuram. The intricately-carved Panchas Rathas, part of the Five Rathas Temple, is carved entirely out of the granite bedrock.

    Five Rathas

    0.71 MILES

    Huddled together at the southern end of Mamallapuram, the Five Rathas were, astonishingly, all carved from single large rocks. Each of these fine 7th…

  • San Thome Cathedral

    San Thome Cathedral

    29.07 MILES

    This soaring Roman Catholic cathedral, a stone's throw from the beach, was founded by the Portuguese in 1523, then rebuilt by the British in neo-Gothic…

  • Shore Temple

    Shore Temple

    0.49 MILES

    Standing like a magnificent fist of rock-cut elegance overlooking the sea, surrounded by gardens and ruined courts, the two-towered Shore Temple…

  • Tara Books

    Tara Books

    25.64 MILES

    Producers of beautiful hand-printed books, this publishing company is based in southern Chennai. Visit its Book Building showroom, where you can browse,…

