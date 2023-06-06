Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Shore Temple.

Overview

Mamallapuram, 31 miles (50km) south of Chennai, was the major seaport of the ancient Pallava kingdom based at Kanchipuram. A wander around the town’s magnificent, World Heritage–listed temples and carvings inflames the imagination, especially at sunset.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Arjuna’s Penance

    Arjuna’s Penance

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    The crowning masterpiece of Mamallapuram’s stonework, this giant relief carving is one of India's greatest ancient artworks. Inscribed on two huge,…

  • Trimurti Cave Temple

    Trimurti Cave Temple

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    At the northern end of the Mamallapuram Hill compound, the Trimurti Cave Temple depicts the Hindu 'trinity' amid guardian figures: Brahma (left), Shiva …

  • India, Mahabalipuram. The intricately-carved Panchas Rathas, part of the Five Rathas Temple, is carved entirely out of the granite bedrock.

    Five Rathas

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    Huddled together at the southern end of Mamallapuram, the Five Rathas were, astonishingly, all carved from single large rocks. Each of these fine 7th…

  • Shore Temple

    Shore Temple

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    Standing like a magnificent fist of rock-cut elegance overlooking the sea, surrounded by gardens and ruined courts, the two-towered Shore Temple…

  • Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

    Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    This marshy bird sanctuary, 55km southwest of Mamallapuram (an easy day trip), is a spectacular 30-hectare breeding ground for many kinds of waterbirds,…

  • Mahishamardini Mandapa

    Mahishamardini Mandapa

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    At the southern end of the Mamallapuram Hill complex, the Mahishamardini Mandapa is carved from the rock, displaying very fine scenes from the Puranas …

  • Varaha Mandapa

    Varaha Mandapa

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    Home to some of Mamallapuram's most brilliant carvings, the Varaha Mandapa depicts Vishnu's boar avatar, Varaha, lifting the earth out of the oceans (left…

  • Vedagirishvara Temple

    Vedagirishvara Temple

    Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram)

    About 15km west of Mamallapuram is this hilltop temple dedicated to Shiva, reached via approximately 500 steps. According to legend, two vultures (easily…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.