Home to some of Mamallapuram's most brilliant carvings, the Varaha Mandapa depicts Vishnu's boar avatar, Varaha, lifting the earth out of the oceans (left panel), alongside fine columns with seated lions. Vishnu's consort, Lakshmi, and Durga grace the outward-facing panels. On the right-hand panel, Vishnu appears in his eight-armed giant form, Trivikrama, overcoming the demon king Bali.