There’s a tropical bohemian groove floating around Injambakkam village, site of the Cholamandal Artists’ Village, 10km south of Chennai's Adyar River. This 4-hectare artists’ cooperative – founded in 1966 by artists of the Madras Movement, pioneers of modern art in South India – is a serene haven away from the world. Its fantastic art gallery features paintings and sculptures that blend tradition and postmodernity into provocative and moving expressions of imagination; it's one of the most worthwhile museums in Tamil Nadu.