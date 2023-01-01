Tara Books

Producers of beautiful hand-printed books, this publishing company is based in southern Chennai. Visit its Book Building showroom, where you can browse, buy and maybe catch a talk by an author or artist. You can also check out the printing shop, AMM Screens, and watch pages being silk-screened and hand-bound into finished volumes. The Book Building is conveniently visited together with the nearby Kalakshetra Foundation, just 700m north. The print shop is about a 10-minute autorickshaw ride southwest.