Chennai (Madras)

If you have time to explore Chennai (formerly Madras), this 284-sq-mi (400-sq-km) conglomerate of urban villages and diverse neighborhoods making up Tamil Nadu's capital will pleasantly surprise you. Its role is as keeper of South Indian artistic, religious and culinary traditions.

    Government Museum

    Chennai (Madras)

    Housed across from the striking British-built Pantheon Complex, this excellent museum is Chennai’s best. The big highlight is building 3, the Bronze…

  • Kapaleeshwarar Temple

    Kapaleeshwarar Temple

    Chennai (Madras)

    Mylapore is one of Chennai's most characterful and traditional neighbourhoods; it predated colonial Madras by several centuries. Its Kapaleeshwarar Temple…

  • San Thome Cathedral

    San Thome Cathedral

    Chennai (Madras)

    This soaring Roman Catholic cathedral, a stone's throw from the beach, was founded by the Portuguese in 1523, then rebuilt by the British in neo-Gothic…

    Marina Beach

    Chennai (Madras)

    Take an early morning or evening stroll (you don’t want to roast here at any other time) along the 3km-long main stretch of Marina Beach and you’ll pass…

  • Fort St George

    Fort St George

    Chennai (Madras)

    Finished in 1653 by the British East India Company, the fort has undergone many facelifts. Inside the vast perimeter walls (the ramparts are 18th-century…

  • Kalakshetra Foundation

    Kalakshetra Foundation

    Chennai (Madras)

    Founded in 1936, Kalakshetra is a leading serious school of Tamil classical dance and music (sponsoring many students from disadvantaged backgrounds), set…

  • Valluvar Kottam

    Valluvar Kottam

    Chennai (Madras)

    This 1976 memorial honours the Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar and his classic work, the 133-chapter Thirukural. Its most striking element is a 31m-high stone…

  • Tara Books

    Tara Books

    Chennai (Madras)

    Producers of beautiful hand-printed books, this publishing company is based in southern Chennai. Visit its Book Building showroom, where you can browse,…

Free Things to Do

From eye-popping temples to colorful markets, there's plenty to do in Chennai that won't cost you a rupee. Here are the top free things to do in Chennai.

Day Trips

Fascinating, foodie Chennai is the gateway to India's steamy south. From ancient temples to burgeoning surf hubs, here are 6 great day trips from Chennai.

Latest stories from Chennai (Madras)

Destination Practicalities

The best places to eat and drink in Chennai

Jan 21, 2025 • 9 min read

