Jorawargarh

Rajasthan

This imposing fort was constructed in the 18th century by the Rajput ruler Sardul Singh. It is now mostly in ruins with parts housing moribund government offices.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Le Prince Haveli

    Le Prince Haveli

    28.03 MILES

    This 1802 haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) has been stunningly restored by French artist Nadine Le Prince and is one of the most…

  • Khetri Mahal

    Khetri Mahal

    0.24 MILES

    A series of small laneways at the western end of Nehru Bazaar (a short rickshaw drive north of the bus station) leads to the imposing Khetri Mahal, a…

  • Aath Havelis

    Aath Havelis

    20.53 MILES

    To the southwest of Bala Qila Fort is a group of six havelis (traditional, ornately decorated residences), known as the Aath Havelis, erected around 1900…

  • Dundlod Fort

    Dundlod Fort

    18.84 MILES

    This fort was built and frequently modified over 200 years, and features a blend of Rajput and Mughal art and architecture. Inside it combines a mix of…

  • Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli

    Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli

    0.08 MILES

    On the northern side of Nehru Bazaar is Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli (1896). A train runs merrily across the front facade. Above the entrance to the…

  • Sone ki Dukan Haveli

    Sone ki Dukan Haveli

    22.13 MILES

    The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold…

  • Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri

    Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri

    26.18 MILES

    The imposing Ram Gopal Poddar Chhatri, to the south of the bus stand, was built in 1872. The main dome is surrounded by a series of smaller domes; on the…

  • Murmuria Haveli

    Murmuria Haveli

    16.34 MILES

    The Murmuria Haveli dates back to the 1930s. From the sandy courtyard out front, you can get a good view of the southern external wall of the adjacent…

Nearby Rajasthan attractions

1. Kaniram Narsinghdas Tibrewala Haveli

0.05 MILES

This haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence), fronted by a vegetable market, is closed to the public. On the western wall of the first…

2. Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli

0.08 MILES

On the northern side of Nehru Bazaar is Mohanlal Ishwardas Modi Haveli (1896). A train runs merrily across the front facade. Above the entrance to the…

3. Bihariji Temple

0.11 MILES

A couple of hundred metres west of Jorawargarh fort is the Bihariji Temple, which dates from approximately 1776 and is dedicated to Krishna. It has some…

4. Modi Havelis

0.17 MILES

The Modi Havelis face each other and house some of Jhunjhunu’s best murals and woodcarving. The haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) on the…

5. Khetri Mahal

0.24 MILES

A series of small laneways at the western end of Nehru Bazaar (a short rickshaw drive north of the bus station) leads to the imposing Khetri Mahal, a…

6. Badalgarh

0.34 MILES

Badalgarh (originally called Fazalgarh after its constructor, Nawab Fazal Khan) is a mighty 16th-century fort, dating from the period of the nawabs …

7. Mertani Baori

0.49 MILES

The Mertani Baori, to the north of Badalgarh fort, is Shekhawati’s most impressive step-well, named after the woman who commissioned it, Mertani, the…

8. Dargah of Kamaruddin Shah

0.5 MILES

To the south of Kana Pahar Hill is the Dargah of Kamaruddin Shah, a complex consisting of a madrasa (Islamic college), a mosque and a mehfilkhana (concert…