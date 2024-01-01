Pillar 26

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

The 5th-century AD Pillar 26 is an inferior imitation of Pillar 10. Its lion capital can be seen in the Archaeological Museum.

  • An artist from the Kathakali School Society of Thrissur prepares backstage for his performance in a programme organised by Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in Bhopal on June 18, 2018. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

    Tribal Museum

    28.17 MILES

    Step through the looking glass into what feels like an enchanted forest at this surreal place that is unlike any museum you will have visited before…

  • Buddhist Monuments

    Buddhist Monuments

    0.08 MILES

    Emperor Ashoka's 3rd-century BC Great Stupa, and many other stupas, temples, pillars, gateways and monasteries built in succeeding centuries, stand at the…

  • Taj-Ul-Masajid mosque

    Taj-ul-Masjid

    26.64 MILES

    Bhopal’s third female ruler, Shah Jahan Begum, wanted to create the largest mosque in the world, so in 1877 she set about building the Taj-ul-Masjid…

  • Udaigiri Cave Shrines

    Udaigiri Cave Shrines

    4.43 MILES

    Cut into a sandstone hill 5km northwest of Vidisha are some 20 remarkable, mostly Hindu, cave shrines from the 4th century AD (Gupta period). The first…

  • State Museum

    State Museum

    28.12 MILES

    This first-class archaeological museum spread over numerous galleries includes some wonderful temple sculptures as well as 87 10th- and 11th-century Jain…

  • Southern Gateway

    Southern Gateway

    0.05 MILES

    The back-to-back lions on the pillars of the monuments compound's Southern Gateway (the oldest) were a favourite Ashokan motif and now form the state…

  • Eastern Gateway

    Eastern Gateway

    0.03 MILES

    The breathtakingly carved figure of a yakshi (mythical fairylike beings), hanging from an architrave on the Eastern Gateway, is one of Sanchi’s best-known…

  • Northern Gateway

    Northern Gateway

    0.04 MILES

    The Northern Gateway, topped by a broken wheel of law, is the best preserved of the toranas. Elephants support the architraves above the columns, while…

1. Pillar 25

0.01 MILES

Pillar 25 (east of the Great Stupa) dates from the Sunga period (2nd century BC). Its lion capital is in the Archaeological Museum.

2. Temple 31

0.01 MILES

The rectangular Temple 31 was built in the 6th or 7th century, but reconstructed during the 10th or 11th century. It contains a well-executed image of…

3. Stupa 5

0.02 MILES

Between the Great Stupa and Stupa 3 is the small Stupa 5, unusual in that it once contained a statue of Buddha, now displayed in the Archaeological Museum.

4. Eastern Gateway

0.03 MILES

The breathtakingly carved figure of a yakshi (mythical fairylike beings), hanging from an architrave on the Eastern Gateway, is one of Sanchi’s best-known…

5. Stupa 3

0.03 MILES

Stupa 3 is northeast of the Great Stupa and similar in design, though smaller, with a single, rather fine gateway. It dates from the 2nd century BC and…

6. Northern Gateway

0.04 MILES

The Northern Gateway, topped by a broken wheel of law, is the best preserved of the toranas. Elephants support the architraves above the columns, while…

7. Stupa 4

0.04 MILES

The 2nd-century BC Stupa 4 stands behind Stupa 3, but only its base is left.

8. Pillar 10

0.04 MILES

Of the scattered pillar remains, the most important is Pillar 10, erected by Ashoka but later broken. Two upper sections of this beautifully proportioned…