Vizhinjam

Kovalam

About 1km south of Kovalam's Lighthouse Beach, Vizhinjam village has a busy harbour from where fishing boats head out each day, along with one of Kerala's earliest rock-cut temples and two distinctive seafront mosques washed in green, gold or cream.

  • Padmanabhapuram Palace

    Padmanabhapuram Palace

    24.78 MILES

    With a forest’s worth of intricately carved rosewood ceilings and polished-teak beams, this labyrinthine palace, 35km northwest of Kanyakumari, near the…

  • Museum of History & Heritage

    Museum of History & Heritage

    9.34 MILES

    Occupying a handsome 120-year-old heritage building within the Kerala Tourism complex, this intelligently presented museum traces Kerala's history and…

  • Napier Museum

    Napier Museum

    9.37 MILES

    Housed in an 1880 wooden building designed by Robert Chisholm (a British architect whose Fair Isle–style version of the Keralite vernacular shows his…

  • Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary

    Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary

    15.58 MILES

    Rising to 1868m at Agasthya Peak and surrounding an idyllic lake created by the 1964 Neyyar Dam, 30km east of Trivandrum, this 128-sq-km sanctuary has a…

  • Anjengo Fort

    Anjengo Fort

    24.86 MILES

    Fringed by colourful fishers' houses, 12km southeast of Varkala, this laterite-and-concrete fort was built by the British East India Company in 1695…

  • Puthe Maliga Palace Museum

    Puthe Maliga Palace Museum

    7.82 MILES

    Overlooking the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple tank, the opulent 18th-century palace of the Travancore maharajas is a classically Keralan world of…

  • Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    27.59 MILES

    Around 10km south of Varkala, this acacia-filled island in the middle of a backwater lake conceals a Shiva-Parvati Hindu temple also known as the Golden…

  • Rock-Cut Temple

    Rock-Cut Temple

    0.51 MILES

    Amid neatly tended, banyan-shaded grounds 500m north of Vizhinjam harbour, this small shrine is one of Kerala's most ancient rock-cut temples. A sculpture…

