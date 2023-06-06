Shop
Getty Images/Cultura Exclusive
Once a calm fishing village clustered around its crescent beaches and backed by a sea of cascading palms, Kovalam now competes with Varkala as Kerala’s most developed resort. The touristed main stretch, Lighthouse Beach, is flanked by hotels and restaurants stretching back into the hillside from the shore; just north, Hawa Beach is usually crowded with day trippers heading straight from the taxi and bus stands to the sand. Neither beach could be described as pristine, but, at under 9 miles (15km) southeast from Trivandrum, Kovalam remains a convenient and immensely popular place for fun by the sea; there are promising waves (and a surf club), as well as some charming guesthouses and a flourishing ayurveda and yoga scene.
Amid neatly tended, banyan-shaded grounds 500m north of Vizhinjam harbour, this small shrine is one of Kerala's most ancient rock-cut temples. A sculpture…
About 1km south of Kovalam's Lighthouse Beach, Vizhinjam village has a busy harbour from where fishing boats head out each day, along with one of Kerala's…
Kovalam's most distinguishing feature is the working candy-striped lighthouse at the southern end of Lighthouse Beach. Climb the spiral staircase – or zip…
Around the headland north of Hawa Beach, Samudra's sandy blonde expanse is overlooked by a gold-and-green mosque and the five-star Leela resort.
A powdery stretch of gold-and-black sand, Kovalam's main beach is notable for the candy-striped lighthouse at its southern end.
Vizhinjam Marine Research Aquarium
About 500m northwest of Kovalam's lighthouse, this small series of tanks displays fish from Kerala's waters, including lionfish and eels.
Popular with domestic day trippers, Hawa Beach is a busy sandy strand just north of Lighthouse Beach.
Painted in gold, cream and lime green, this modern mosque sits on Samudra Beach.
