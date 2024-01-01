Fudam Bird Sanctuary

Diu

LoginSave

Opposite the turn-off for Fudam is a horizon-scratching expanse of estuarine swamp, part of which is protected as the Fudam Bird Sanctuary. There's a grand gateway and then not much except some walkways and viewing areas from which to search for masses of waders, gulls and even flamingos.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Portuguese fort in Diu, Gujarat, India. (Photo by: IndiaPictures/UIG via Getty Images)

    Diu Fort

    2.21 MILES

    Built in 1535, with additions made in 1541, this massive, well-preserved Portuguese fort with its double moat (one tidal) was one of the most important…

  • St Paul’s Church

    St Paul’s Church

    1.86 MILES

    Cavernous St Paul’s is a wedding cake of a church, founded by Jesuits in 1600 and then rebuilt in 1807. Its neoclassical facade is the most elaborate of…

  • Vanakbara

    Vanakbara

    5.66 MILES

    At the extreme west of the island, Vanakbara is a fascinating little fishing village and one of the highlights of Diu. It’s great to wander around the…

  • Church of St Francis of Assisi

    Church of St Francis of Assisi

    1.77 MILES

    A surprise awaits at this church, founded in 1593, and previously used as a hospital. The whitewashed exterior is all flaking paint and sea-spray decay,…

  • Ghoghla Beach

    Ghoghla Beach

    2.43 MILES

    Ghoghla Beach, north of Diu town, is the best beach on the island. A long stretch of sand, it has less trash and fewer people than the other nearby…

  • Gangeswar Temple

    Gangeswar Temple

    0.79 MILES

    Gangeswar Temple, on the south coast 3km west of town, just past Fudam village, is a small coastal cave where five Shiva linga (phallic symbols) are…

  • Nagar Sheth Haveli

    Nagar Sheth Haveli

    1.49 MILES

    The most impressive and elaborate buildings in Diu town's western maze of tiny streets are found in the Panchwati area. Nagar Sheth Haveli, an old…

  • Zampa Gateway

    Zampa Gateway

    1.27 MILES

    Painted bright red, this main town gateway in the huge city wall that hems in the western side of Diu has carvings of lions, angels and a priest, while…

View more attractions

Nearby Diu attractions

1. Church of Our Lady of Remedes

0.36 MILES

If it's not locked up, you'll find a large wood-panelled altar (and years of dust covering the pews) inside this white, mildewed Portuguese-era church.

2. Gangeswar Temple

0.79 MILES

Gangeswar Temple, on the south coast 3km west of town, just past Fudam village, is a small coastal cave where five Shiva linga (phallic symbols) are…

3. Sunset Point Beach

1.16 MILES

Pretty Sunset Point Beach, a small, gentle curve, is relatively hassle free and has a natural reef-made pool that makes it popular for swimming. However,…

4. Zampa Gateway

1.27 MILES

Painted bright red, this main town gateway in the huge city wall that hems in the western side of Diu has carvings of lions, angels and a priest, while…

5. Sunset Point

1.32 MILES

Sunset Point is a small, scenic headland at the southern end of the namesake beach, topped by the INS Khukhri Memorial – a model of the Indian Navy…

7. Nagar Sheth Haveli

1.49 MILES

The most impressive and elaborate buildings in Diu town's western maze of tiny streets are found in the Panchwati area. Nagar Sheth Haveli, an old…