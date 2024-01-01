Opposite the turn-off for Fudam is a horizon-scratching expanse of estuarine swamp, part of which is protected as the Fudam Bird Sanctuary. There's a grand gateway and then not much except some walkways and viewing areas from which to search for masses of waders, gulls and even flamingos.
2.21 MILES
Built in 1535, with additions made in 1541, this massive, well-preserved Portuguese fort with its double moat (one tidal) was one of the most important…
1.86 MILES
Cavernous St Paul’s is a wedding cake of a church, founded by Jesuits in 1600 and then rebuilt in 1807. Its neoclassical facade is the most elaborate of…
5.66 MILES
At the extreme west of the island, Vanakbara is a fascinating little fishing village and one of the highlights of Diu. It’s great to wander around the…
Church of St Francis of Assisi
1.77 MILES
A surprise awaits at this church, founded in 1593, and previously used as a hospital. The whitewashed exterior is all flaking paint and sea-spray decay,…
2.43 MILES
Ghoghla Beach, north of Diu town, is the best beach on the island. A long stretch of sand, it has less trash and fewer people than the other nearby…
0.79 MILES
Gangeswar Temple, on the south coast 3km west of town, just past Fudam village, is a small coastal cave where five Shiva linga (phallic symbols) are…
1.49 MILES
The most impressive and elaborate buildings in Diu town's western maze of tiny streets are found in the Panchwati area. Nagar Sheth Haveli, an old…
1.27 MILES
Painted bright red, this main town gateway in the huge city wall that hems in the western side of Diu has carvings of lions, angels and a priest, while…
