Rajbag Beach

South Goa

LoginSave

Quiet little Rajbag is dominated by the Lalit Golf & Spa Resort, but it's worth a wander over from Patnem Beach to the north.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Goa Chitra

    Goa Chitra

    19.91 MILES

    Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…

  • Goa, India - November 16, 2012: Menezes Braganza Pereira House - old colonial Villa-Museum of Portuguese era with beautiful paintings, furniture items and other decoration stuff of 16-18 century.

    Braganza House

    18.66 MILES

    Braganza House, built in the 17th century and stretching along one whole side of Chandor’s village square, is the biggest Portuguese mansion of its kind…

  • Palácio do Deão

    Palácio do Deão

    15.63 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Chandor is the busy small town of Quepem. Here the Palácio do Deão, the renovated 18th-century palace built by the town’s founder,…

  • Dudhsagar Waterfall, Goa, INDIA, Circa September 2017; Dudhsagar Falls Shutterstock ID 717821329; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Dudhsagar Falls

    28.37 MILES

    Situated in the far southeastern corner of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa’s most impressive waterfall splashes down just west of the border…

  • Shri Chandreshwar Temple

    Shri Chandreshwar Temple

    15.53 MILES

    Approximately 14km southeast of Margao near the village of Paroda, a number of hills rise out of the plain, the highest of which is Chandranath Hill (350m…

  • India, Goa, yoga on Patnem Beach

    Patnem Beach

    0.49 MILES

    Smaller and less crowded than Palolem to the north, Patnem makes a quiet and friendly alternative. It’s backed by relaxed beach shacks and has a lively…

  • Agonda Beach.

    Agonda Beach

    4.7 MILES

    Agonda’s beach is wide, quiet and picturesque, with a forestry department–staffed turtle centre at the northern end protecting precious olive ridley sea…

  • Usgalimal Petroglyphs

    Usgalimal Petroglyphs

    11.25 MILES

    One of Goa’s least visited but most fascinating sights is deep in the countryside at Usgalimal: a series of prehistoric petroglyphs (rock art), carved…

View more attractions

Nearby South Goa attractions

1. Patnem Beach

0.49 MILES

Smaller and less crowded than Palolem to the north, Patnem makes a quiet and friendly alternative. It’s backed by relaxed beach shacks and has a lively…

2. Galgibag Beach

1.89 MILES

Almost-deserted Galgibag is known locally as Turtle Beach as it's one of the last preserves of Goa’s endangered olive ridley sea turtle. It's a beautiful…

3. Butterfly Beach

2.73 MILES

Hire a local boatman from Palolem Beach to ferry you up to Butterfly Beach and back (₹2000 for the boat), relishing the views of untouched coastline along…

4. Agonda Beach

4.7 MILES

Agonda’s beach is wide, quiet and picturesque, with a forestry department–staffed turtle centre at the northern end protecting precious olive ridley sea…

5. Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary

4.82 MILES

About 9km southeast of Palolem, and a good day trip, is the beautiful, remote-feeling Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa’s second-largest sanctuary and…

6. Polem Beach

6.4 MILES

Polem is Goa’s southernmost beach, set around a small bay on the seafront of the village of Polem. There's some very low-key accommodation and a shack…

7. Cabo da Rama Fort

10.24 MILES

A fort has occupied this bluff guarding the mouth of the Sal River for centuries, and came into Portuguese hands in 1763. There’s not much to see of the…

8. Usgalimal Petroglyphs

11.25 MILES

One of Goa’s least visited but most fascinating sights is deep in the countryside at Usgalimal: a series of prehistoric petroglyphs (rock art), carved…