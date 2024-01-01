Majorda Beach

South Goa

LoginSave

Approached through pleasant, leafy Majorda village, Majorda Beach is a smarter, more organised option than neighbouring Utorda, with half a dozen Russian-dominated beach shacks, all serving up the standard beach menu. To get here, take the left-hand curve of the beach approach; the right-hand curve takes you down to Majorda Beach Resort.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • OLD GOA, INDIA - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Unidentified tourists visit the famous landmark - Basilica of Bom Jesus (Borea Jezuchi Bajilika) in Old Goa, India. Basilica is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Basilica de Bom Jesus

    13.1 MILES

    Famous throughout the Roman Catholic world, the imposing Basilica de Bom Jesus contains the tomb and mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, the so-called…

  • Sé Cathedral

    Sé Cathedral

    13.33 MILES

    At over 76m long and 55m wide, the cavernous Sé Cathedral is the largest church in Asia. Building commenced in 1562, on the orders of King Dom Sebastiao…

  • Goa Chitra

    Goa Chitra

    4.09 MILES

    Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…

  • Goa, India - November 16, 2012: Menezes Braganza Pereira House - old colonial Villa-Museum of Portuguese era with beautiful paintings, furniture items and other decoration stuff of 16-18 century.

    Braganza House

    10.03 MILES

    Braganza House, built in the 17th century and stretching along one whole side of Chandor’s village square, is the biggest Portuguese mansion of its kind…

  • Reis Magos Fort

    Reis Magos Fort

    14.19 MILES

    Opened to the public in 2012 as a cultural centre, Reis Magos Fort overlooks the narrowest point of the Mandovi River estuary, making it easy to…

  • Palácio do Deão

    Palácio do Deão

    13.14 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Chandor is the busy small town of Quepem. Here the Palácio do Deão, the renovated 18th-century palace built by the town’s founder,…

  • Dudhsagar Waterfall, Goa, INDIA, Circa September 2017; Dudhsagar Falls Shutterstock ID 717821329; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Dudhsagar Falls

    27 MILES

    Situated in the far southeastern corner of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa’s most impressive waterfall splashes down just west of the border…

View more attractions

Nearby South Goa attractions

1. Betalbatim Beach

0.68 MILES

Betalbatim’s sands, just to the north of Colva, are a good example of what difference a few hundred metres can make, as calm, quiet and pastoral as Colva…

2. Utorda Beach

0.81 MILES

A clean, if slightly characterless stretch of beach, Utorda makes for a pleasant afternoon. Take your pick from a ragtag bunch of beach shacks, most of…

3. Arossim Beach

1.87 MILES

Quiet and clean, Arossim, is not a bad place to settle into solitude with a good book. It's a short distance west of the busy village and train stop of…

4. Our Lady of Mercy Church

2.57 MILES

Colva's 18th-century village church is home to the replica Menino Jesus, the purportedly miracle-working statue of baby Jesus, which is brought out for…

5. Three Kings Chapel

3.44 MILES

It's the hilltop views, rather than the plain little chapel itself, that should entice you to take the steep road east off the coastal road up to Three…

6. Velsao Beach

3.7 MILES

Though marred by the chemical plant to the north, Velsao Beach makes for a quiet place to get away from it all.

7. Maria Hall

3.86 MILES

This community hall at the crossroads is a useful landmark in Benaulim village.

8. Goa Chitra

4.09 MILES

Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…