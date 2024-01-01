Approached through pleasant, leafy Majorda village, Majorda Beach is a smarter, more organised option than neighbouring Utorda, with half a dozen Russian-dominated beach shacks, all serving up the standard beach menu. To get here, take the left-hand curve of the beach approach; the right-hand curve takes you down to Majorda Beach Resort.
Majorda Beach
South Goa
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.1 MILES
Famous throughout the Roman Catholic world, the imposing Basilica de Bom Jesus contains the tomb and mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, the so-called…
13.33 MILES
At over 76m long and 55m wide, the cavernous Sé Cathedral is the largest church in Asia. Building commenced in 1562, on the orders of King Dom Sebastiao…
Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception
13.82 MILES
Panaji’s spiritual, as well as geographical, centre is this elevated, pearly white church, built in 1619 over an older, smaller 1540 chapel, and stacked…
4.09 MILES
Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…
10.03 MILES
Braganza House, built in the 17th century and stretching along one whole side of Chandor’s village square, is the biggest Portuguese mansion of its kind…
14.19 MILES
Opened to the public in 2012 as a cultural centre, Reis Magos Fort overlooks the narrowest point of the Mandovi River estuary, making it easy to…
13.14 MILES
About 8km southeast of Chandor is the busy small town of Quepem. Here the Palácio do Deão, the renovated 18th-century palace built by the town’s founder,…
27 MILES
Situated in the far southeastern corner of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa’s most impressive waterfall splashes down just west of the border…
Nearby South Goa attractions
0.68 MILES
Betalbatim’s sands, just to the north of Colva, are a good example of what difference a few hundred metres can make, as calm, quiet and pastoral as Colva…
0.81 MILES
A clean, if slightly characterless stretch of beach, Utorda makes for a pleasant afternoon. Take your pick from a ragtag bunch of beach shacks, most of…
1.87 MILES
Quiet and clean, Arossim, is not a bad place to settle into solitude with a good book. It's a short distance west of the busy village and train stop of…
2.57 MILES
Colva's 18th-century village church is home to the replica Menino Jesus, the purportedly miracle-working statue of baby Jesus, which is brought out for…
3.44 MILES
It's the hilltop views, rather than the plain little chapel itself, that should entice you to take the steep road east off the coastal road up to Three…
3.7 MILES
Though marred by the chemical plant to the north, Velsao Beach makes for a quiet place to get away from it all.
3.86 MILES
This community hall at the crossroads is a useful landmark in Benaulim village.
4.09 MILES
