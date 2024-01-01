This ruined 1761 fort, with a manicured lawn and pink stone walls, is a peaceful escape from the chaotic city surrounds. The fort remained in use until its destruction by the British in 1791, and today the gate and bastions are the only remaining structures. There’s a small dungeon here, and a Ganesh temple with a Mooshak (ratlike creature) statue.
Bangalore Fort
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.07 MILES
In the heart of Bengaluru’s business district is Cubbon Park, a well-maintained 120-hectare garden where Bengaluru’s residents converge to steal a moment…
National Gallery of Modern Art
2.03 MILES
Housed in a century-old mansion – the former vacation home of the raja of Mysuru – this world-class art museum showcases an impressive permanent…
0.17 MILES
For a taste of traditional urban India, dive into the bustling, gritty Krishnarajendra Market and the dense grid of commercial streets that surround it…
2.21 MILES
Recently restored to its former glory thanks to the financial might of Samsung, the British-era Opera House has been transformed into a temple of tech,…
HAL Aerospace Museum & Heritage Centre
7.08 MILES
For a peek into India’s aeronautical history, visit this wonderful museum past the old airport, where you can see some of the indigenous aircraft models…
Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
1.91 MILES
A superb gallery with a wide range of Indian and international contemporary art, as well as permanent displays of Mysuru-style paintings and folk and…
1.28 MILES
Spread over 98 hectares of landscaped terrain, these expansive gardens were laid out in 1760 by famous ruler Hyder Ali. As well as amazing centuries-old…
16.15 MILES
This leading dance academy, 32km north of Bengaluru, was established in 1990 to revive and popularise Indian classical dance. The brainchild and living…
Nearby Bengaluru (Bangalore) attractions
0.17 MILES
For a taste of traditional urban India, dive into the bustling, gritty Krishnarajendra Market and the dense grid of commercial streets that surround it…
0.18 MILES
Built in 1940 and dedicated to Tipi Sultan, this large mosque is one of Bengaluru's most impressive.
0.37 MILES
The elegant Indo-Islamic summer residence of ruler Tipu Sultan is notable for its teak pillars and ornamental frescos.
0.43 MILES
This ornate Hindu Temple dates from 1689 and merges Dravidian and Vijayanagara styles.
1.07 MILES
In the heart of Bengaluru’s business district is Cubbon Park, a well-maintained 120-hectare garden where Bengaluru’s residents converge to steal a moment…
1.24 MILES
At the fringes of Cubbon Park, this red-painted Gothic-style library is worth a look around. Its impressive reading room is a tranquil escape from the…
1.28 MILES
Spread over 98 hectares of landscaped terrain, these expansive gardens were laid out in 1760 by famous ruler Hyder Ali. As well as amazing centuries-old…
1.49 MILES
Located at the northwestern end of Cubbon Park, the colossal neo-Dravidian-style Vidhana Soudha was built in 1954 and serves as the legislative chambers…