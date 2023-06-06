Shop
Cosmopolitan Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) is one of India's most progressive and developed cities, blessed with a benevolent climate, a modern metro system, and a burgeoning drinking, dining and shopping scene. Its creature comforts are a godsend to the weary traveler who has done the hard yards off the beaten track, and it's a great city for mixing with locals in craft-beer joints or quirky independent cafes. Though there are no world-class sights, you'll find lovely parks and striking Victorian-era architecture.
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
In the heart of Bengaluru’s business district is Cubbon Park, a well-maintained 120-hectare garden where Bengaluru’s residents converge to steal a moment…
National Gallery of Modern Art
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
Housed in a century-old mansion – the former vacation home of the raja of Mysuru – this world-class art museum showcases an impressive permanent…
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
Spread over 98 hectares of landscaped terrain, these expansive gardens were laid out in 1760 by famous ruler Hyder Ali. As well as amazing centuries-old…
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
The private residence of the Wodeyars, erstwhile maharajas of the state, Bangalore Palace preserves a slice of bygone royal splendour. You can view the …
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
For a taste of traditional urban India, dive into the bustling, gritty Krishnarajendra Market and the dense grid of commercial streets that surround it…
Janapada Loka Folk Arts Museum
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
A worthwhile stopover between Bengaluru and Mysuru, this museum is dedicated to the preservation of local rural culture. It has a wonderful collection of…
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
Recently restored to its former glory thanks to the financial might of Samsung, the British-era Opera House has been transformed into a temple of tech,…
Bengaluru (Bangalore)
In an imposing red colonial-era building dating from 1877 you’ll find a dusty, neglected collection of ancient stone carvings and artefacts excavated from…
