In the heart of Bengaluru’s business district is Cubbon Park, a well-maintained 120-hectare garden where Bengaluru’s residents converge to steal a moment from the rat race that rages outside. The gardens encompass the red-painted Gothic-style State Central Library. Unfortunately, Cubbon is not completely closed to traffic, except on Sundays, when there are concerts, fun runs, yoga and even a small farmers market.

Other wonderful colonial-era architecture around the park includes the colossal neo-Dravidian-style Vidhana Soudha, built in 1954, which serves as the legislative chambers of the state government, and neoclassical Attara Kacheri, built in 1864 and housing the High Court. The latter two are closed to the public.