Janapada Loka Folk Arts Museum

A worthwhile stopover between Bengaluru and Mysuru, this museum is dedicated to the preservation of local rural culture. It has a wonderful collection of folk-art objects, including 500-year-old shadow puppets, festival costumes, musical instruments, a superb temple chariot and a replica of a traditional village. Cultural shows are performed on the last Sunday of every month in the open-air theatre. It's 53km south of Bengaluru, 3km from Ramnagar; Mysuru–Bengaluru buses (except non-stop services) can drop you here.