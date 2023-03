In an imposing red colonial-era building dating from 1877 you’ll find a dusty, neglected collection of ancient stone carvings and artefacts excavated from Halebid, Hampi and Attirampakkam. Your ticket also gets you into the Venkatappa Art Gallery next door, where you can see works by and the personal memorabilia of K Venkatappa (1887–1962), court painter to the Wodeyars (the former maharajas of the state).