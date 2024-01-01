State Central Library

Bengaluru (Bangalore)

At the fringes of Cubbon Park, this red-painted Gothic-style library is worth a look around. Its impressive reading room is a tranquil escape from the city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • cubbon park, bangalore

    Cubbon Park

    0.18 MILES

    In the heart of Bengaluru’s business district is Cubbon Park, a well-maintained 120-hectare garden where Bengaluru’s residents converge to steal a moment…

  • National Gallery of Modern Art

    National Gallery of Modern Art

    1.1 MILES

    Housed in a century-old mansion – the former vacation home of the raja of Mysuru – this world-class art museum showcases an impressive permanent…

  • Krishnarajendra (City) market.

    Krishnarajendra Market

    1.14 MILES

    For a taste of traditional urban India, dive into the bustling, gritty Krishnarajendra Market and the dense grid of commercial streets that surround it…

  • Opera House

    Opera House

    1.15 MILES

    Recently restored to its former glory thanks to the financial might of Samsung, the British-era Opera House has been transformed into a temple of tech,…

  • HAL Aerospace Museum & Heritage Centre

    HAL Aerospace Museum & Heritage Centre

    6.23 MILES

    For a peek into India’s aeronautical history, visit this wonderful museum past the old airport, where you can see some of the indigenous aircraft models…

  • Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

    Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

    1.3 MILES

    A superb gallery with a wide range of Indian and international contemporary art, as well as permanent displays of Mysuru-style paintings and folk and…

  • Lalbagh botanical garden in Bangalore

    Lalbagh Botanical Gardens

    1.67 MILES

    Spread over 98 hectares of landscaped terrain, these expansive gardens were laid out in 1760 by famous ruler Hyder Ali. As well as amazing centuries-old…

  • Nrityagram

    Nrityagram

    15.94 MILES

    This leading dance academy, 32km north of Bengaluru, was established in 1990 to revive and popularise Indian classical dance. The brainchild and living…

Nearby Bengaluru (Bangalore) attractions

