Nrityagram

This leading dance academy, 32km north of Bengaluru, was established in 1990 to revive and popularise Indian classical dance. The brainchild and living legacy of celebrated dancer Protima Gauri Bedi (1948–98), the complex was designed like a village by Goa-based architect Gerard da Cunha. Long-term courses in classical dance are offered to deserving students, while local children are taught for free on Sunday. Check the website for upcoming performances (₹1000 per person).

A new centre is being built here to provide two dance studios, one outdoors, and a yoga room.