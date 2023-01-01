Recently restored to its former glory thanks to the financial might of Samsung, the British-era Opera House has been transformed into a temple of tech, complete with virtual-reality experiences and gleaming displays of smartphones and notebooks. Commendably, the original structure has been sensitively renovated, its beautiful interior combining twin colonnades, an elegant curved balcony and a stage framed by classical columns. There's a cafe, and you can book the home-theatre zone to watch a film.