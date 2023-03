For a peek into India’s aeronautical history, visit this wonderful museum past the old airport, where you can see some of the indigenous aircraft models designed by HAL. Interesting exhibits include a MIG-21, home-grown models such as the Marut and Kiran, and a vintage Canberra bomber.

You can also engage in mock dogfights at the simulator machines (₹50 to ₹100) on the top floor, though the queues for this can be considerable.