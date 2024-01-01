Inhabited by the Meghwal and Halepotra people, this village specialises in leatherwork and embroidery. It's around 55km north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.
Hodka
Kachchh (Kutch)
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.63 MILES
The name White Desert probably conjures up images of vast, silent expanses of searing salt desert where you can quietly meditate on life. Well, you can…
28.52 MILES
This beautiful palace, built in 1752 and part of the Darbargadh palace complex, lost its top storey in the 2001 earthquake, but the lower floor is open,…
14.53 MILES
The village of Nirona, 40km northwest of Bhuj, features several distinctive crafts (lacquerwork, bell making), but none more so than the award-winning…
25.92 MILES
In the hills about 60km northwest of Bhuj is the eerie 12th-century monastery at Than. This is a laid-back place, with architecture ranging from crumbling…
19.88 MILES
Based at Sumrasar Sheikh, 25km north of Bhuj, Kala Raksha is a nonprofit trust working to preserve and promote Kachchh arts. It works with about 1000…
28.7 MILES
This graceful 1867 Italianate palace, set among shade trees full of crows and bats, was the abode of the last maharao of Kachchh, Madansingh, until his…
28.56 MILES
The largest of the three palaces within the Darbargadh walled complex, 19th-century Prag Mahal is in a forlorn state, damaged by the 2001 earthquake, but…
19.85 MILES
One of the graduates of the Somaiya Kala Vidya design school for artisans, weaver Ramji Maheshwari demonstrates his craft on a traditional pit loom…
Nearby Kachchh (Kutch) attractions
6.91 MILES
You can find some excellent embroidery and leatherwork at this Meghwal village. It's an hour's drive north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.
14.53 MILES
The village of Nirona, 40km northwest of Bhuj, features several distinctive crafts (lacquerwork, bell making), but none more so than the award-winning…
14.59 MILES
This appealing Meghwal village off the main road to Khavda has beautifully decorated houses, and embroidery and leatherwork for sale. Some of the…
14.78 MILES
The Kumbhar village of Khavda, 70km north of Bhuj, is known for its pottery and textiles.
19.85 MILES
One of the graduates of the Somaiya Kala Vidya design school for artisans, weaver Ramji Maheshwari demonstrates his craft on a traditional pit loom…
19.88 MILES
Based at Sumrasar Sheikh, 25km north of Bhuj, Kala Raksha is a nonprofit trust working to preserve and promote Kachchh arts. It works with about 1000…
20.63 MILES
The name White Desert probably conjures up images of vast, silent expanses of searing salt desert where you can quietly meditate on life. Well, you can…
23.12 MILES
North of the village of Khavda, the Black Hill marks Kachchh's highest point (462m), with remarkable views over the Great Rann salt flat (or inland sea if…