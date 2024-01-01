Hodka

Kachchh (Kutch)

Inhabited by the Meghwal and Halepotra people, this village specialises in leatherwork and embroidery. It's around 55km north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.

  • Aina Mahal

    Aina Mahal

    28.52 MILES

    This beautiful palace, built in 1752 and part of the Darbargadh palace complex, lost its top storey in the 2001 earthquake, but the lower floor is open,…

  • Than

    Than

    25.92 MILES

    In the hills about 60km northwest of Bhuj is the eerie 12th-century monastery at Than. This is a laid-back place, with architecture ranging from crumbling…

  • Sharad Baug Palace

    Sharad Baug Palace

    28.7 MILES

    This graceful 1867 Italianate palace, set among shade trees full of crows and bats, was the abode of the last maharao of Kachchh, Madansingh, until his…

  • Prag Mahal

    Prag Mahal

    28.56 MILES

    The largest of the three palaces within the Darbargadh walled complex, 19th-century Prag Mahal is in a forlorn state, damaged by the 2001 earthquake, but…

1. Bhirandiyara

6.91 MILES

You can find some excellent embroidery and leatherwork at this Meghwal village. It's an hour's drive north of Bhuj, off Rte 341.

3. Ludia

14.59 MILES

This appealing Meghwal village off the main road to Khavda has beautifully decorated houses, and embroidery and leatherwork for sale. Some of the…

4. Khavda

14.78 MILES

The Kumbhar village of Khavda, 70km north of Bhuj, is known for its pottery and textiles.

8. Kalo Dungar

23.12 MILES

North of the village of Khavda, the Black Hill marks Kachchh's highest point (462m), with remarkable views over the Great Rann salt flat (or inland sea if…