Lumbini Park is a pleasant place to enjoy sunsets and the popular musical fountain (6.30-8pm). There's also a nightly laser show (₹50) at 7.15pm and 8.30pm.
Lumbini Park
Hyderabad
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.99 MILES
Hyderabad's most impressive sight, this monumental fort lies on the western edge of town. In the 16th century the Qutb Shahs made Golconda a fortified…
3.32 MILES
Hyderabad’s principal landmark and city symbol was built by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah in 1591 to commemorate the founding of Hyderabad and the end of…
8.44 MILES
The subject of one of India's most ambitious heritage projects, these magnificent domed granite tombs form part of a huge archaeological park that is…
3.49 MILES
This opulent 18th- and 19th-century palace compound, the main residence of several nizams, comprises several grandiose buildings and four garden…
5.03 MILES
The aristocratic Paigah family, purportedly descendants of the second Caliph of Islam, were fierce loyalists of the nizams, serving as statespeople,…
1.44 MILES
This is perhaps the most famous dargah (Sufi shrine) in Hyderabad, the resting place of two Sufi saints. Qawwali singers and musicians gather here every…
1.85 MILES
This noncommercial 'inclusive cultural space' is an open centre that hosts plays, films, musical events, exhibitions, organic markets and lectures; some…
3.1 MILES
The Purani Haveli was a home of the sixth nizam, Mahbub Ali Khan (r 1869–1911). He was rumoured to have never worn the same thing twice: hence the 54m…
Nearby Hyderabad attractions
0.35 MILES
The ethereal Birla Mandir, constructed of white Rajasthani marble in 1976, graces Kalapahad (Black Mountain), one of two rocky hills overlooking the lake…
2. Buddha Statue & Hussain Sagar
0.42 MILES
Set magnificently on a plinth in the Hussain Sagar, a lake created by the Qutb Shahs, is a colossal stone statue of the Buddha (18m tall). The Dalai Lama…
0.47 MILES
The Birla Science Centre comprises a museum of science, dolls and archaeology, plus a planetarium. Displays are somewhat dated, but the Dinosaurium has…
4. Nirmala Birla Gallery of Modern Art
0.48 MILES
This skilfully curated collection of modern and contemporary art includes paintings by superstars Jogen Chowdhury, Tyeb Mehta and Arpita Singh.
0.66 MILES
This grand neoclassical landmark – a colossal construction of turrets, domes and arches – dates from 1913, in a design that fuses Persian and Rajasthani…
0.75 MILES
This sprawling museum is in a fanciful Indo-Saracenic building constructed by the seventh nizam as a playhouse for one of his daughters. It hosts a…
0.76 MILES
A throwback to a 1950s classroom, this well-maintained museum houses a bizarre collection of medical and public-health paraphernalia, including a scary…
1.44 MILES
This is perhaps the most famous dargah (Sufi shrine) in Hyderabad, the resting place of two Sufi saints. Qawwali singers and musicians gather here every…