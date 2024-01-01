Lumbini Park

Hyderabad

Lumbini Park is a pleasant place to enjoy sunsets and the popular musical fountain (6.30-8pm). There's also a nightly laser show (₹50) at 7.15pm and 8.30pm.

must-see attractions

  • Interior of royal bath

    Golconda Fort

    4.99 MILES

    Hyderabad's most impressive sight, this monumental fort lies on the western edge of town. In the 16th century the Qutb Shahs made Golconda a fortified…

  • India, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad. The Charminar, or four minars, is no longer a mosque but remains one of Indias best known buildings.

    Charminar

    3.32 MILES

    Hyderabad’s principal landmark and city symbol was built by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah in 1591 to commemorate the founding of Hyderabad and the end of…

  • Qutb Shahi Tombs

    Qutb Shahi Tombs

    8.44 MILES

    The subject of one of India's most ambitious heritage projects, these magnificent domed granite tombs form part of a huge archaeological park that is…

  • Chowmahalla Palace

    Chowmahalla Palace

    3.49 MILES

    This opulent 18th- and 19th-century palace compound, the main residence of several nizams, comprises several grandiose buildings and four garden…

  • Paigah Tombs

    Paigah Tombs

    5.03 MILES

    The aristocratic Paigah family, purportedly descendants of the second Caliph of Islam, were fierce loyalists of the nizams, serving as statespeople,…

  • Dargah Yousufain Sharifain

    Dargah Yousufain Sharifain

    1.44 MILES

    This is perhaps the most famous dargah (Sufi shrine) in Hyderabad, the resting place of two Sufi saints. Qawwali singers and musicians gather here every…

  • Lamakaan

    Lamakaan

    1.85 MILES

    This noncommercial 'inclusive cultural space' is an open centre that hosts plays, films, musical events, exhibitions, organic markets and lectures; some…

  • HEH The Nizam’s Museum

    HEH The Nizam’s Museum

    3.1 MILES

    The Purani Haveli was a home of the sixth nizam, Mahbub Ali Khan (r 1869–1911). He was rumoured to have never worn the same thing twice: hence the 54m…

1. Birla Mandir

0.35 MILES

The ethereal Birla Mandir, constructed of white Rajasthani marble in 1976, graces Kalapahad (Black Mountain), one of two rocky hills overlooking the lake…

2. Buddha Statue & Hussain Sagar

0.42 MILES

Set magnificently on a plinth in the Hussain Sagar, a lake created by the Qutb Shahs, is a colossal stone statue of the Buddha (18m tall). The Dalai Lama…

3. Birla Science Centre

0.47 MILES

The Birla Science Centre comprises a museum of science, dolls and archaeology, plus a planetarium. Displays are somewhat dated, but the Dinosaurium has…

4. Nirmala Birla Gallery of Modern Art

0.48 MILES

This skilfully curated collection of modern and contemporary art includes paintings by superstars Jogen Chowdhury, Tyeb Mehta and Arpita Singh.

5. Legislative Assembly

0.66 MILES

This grand neoclassical landmark – a colossal construction of turrets, domes and arches – dates from 1913, in a design that fuses Persian and Rajasthani…

6. State Museum

0.75 MILES

This sprawling museum is in a fanciful Indo-Saracenic building constructed by the seventh nizam as a playhouse for one of his daughters. It hosts a…

7. Health Museum

0.76 MILES

A throwback to a 1950s classroom, this well-maintained museum houses a bizarre collection of medical and public-health paraphernalia, including a scary…

