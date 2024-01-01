Samudrika Naval Marine Museum

Run by the Indian Navy, this diverse museum provides helpful insight into the islands’ ecosystems, tribal communities, flora and fauna (including a small aquarium). On display are hawksbill turtle shells recovered from poachers and, outside, the skeleton of a young blue whale washed ashore on Kamorta Island in the Nicobars.

