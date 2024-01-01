Minjasafn Austurlands

Egilsstaðir’s cultural museum has sweet but unremarkable displays focusing on the region's history, and includes exhibits detailing the wild reindeer of the east.

  • Iceland, Puffin in flight

    Hafnarhólmi

    26.79 MILES

    Five kilometres past the wee church is the photogenic small-boat harbour and islet of Hafnarhólmi, home to a large puffin colony. A staircase and viewing…

  • Hengifoss

    Hengifoss

    18.48 MILES

    Crossing the bridge across Lagarfljót on Rte 931, you’ll reach the parking area for lovely Hengifoss, Iceland’s second-highest waterfall. The falls…

  • Fólkvangur Neskaupstaðar

    Fólkvangur Neskaupstaðar

    22.97 MILES

    At the eastern end of town, where the road runs out, is this lovely nature reserve perfect for short strolls. Various paths run over boardwalks and past…

  • Rainbow Street

    Rainbow Street

    11.22 MILES

    This street is supremely photogenic: a rainbow is painted on the pavement, and the Blue Church serves as a sweet backdrop. It features in many advertising…

  • Skriðuklaustur

    Skriðuklaustur

    22.34 MILES

    Skriðuklaustur is the site of both an excavated, late-15th-century monastery and the photogenic home of an Icelandic author feted by the Third Reich. The…

  • Safnahúsið

    Safnahúsið

    22.1 MILES

    Three collections are clustered together in one bright-red harbour front warehouse, known as ‘Museum House’. Tryggvasafn showcases a collection of…

  • Tvisöngur

    Tvisöngur

    12.03 MILES

    A favourite walk takes explorers from a parking area south of Tækniminjasafn Austurlands about 15 or 20 minutes uphill to the 'sound sculpture' Tvísöngur,…

  • Bláa Kirkjan

    Bláa Kirkjan

    11.19 MILES

    The star of many a tourist photo, the Blue Church has a dramatic mountain backdrop to add to its highly photogenic exterior. It's often locked, but opens…

1. Viewpoint

0.36 MILES

Take a stroll up to the Hringsjá viewpoint from Fénaðarklöpp, for panoramas over the town and surrounds.

2. Avalanche Monument

11.17 MILES

The monument near the church dates from the 1996 avalanche, and is made from twisted girders from the factory demolished by the event. The girders were…

3. Bláa Kirkjan

11.19 MILES

The star of many a tourist photo, the Blue Church has a dramatic mountain backdrop to add to its highly photogenic exterior. It's often locked, but opens…

4. Rainbow Street

11.22 MILES

This street is supremely photogenic: a rainbow is painted on the pavement, and the Blue Church serves as a sweet backdrop. It features in many advertising…

5. Skaftfell – Center for Visual Art

11.56 MILES

It's well worth a look in this gallery space above the Skaftfell Bistro. Skaftfell is a visual art centre with a focus on contemporary art, and it stages…

6. Tækniminjasafn Austurlands

11.8 MILES

For insight into the town’s fishing and telecommunications history, stop by this worthwhile technical museum. It’s housed in two buildings on Hafnargata:…

7. Tvisöngur

12.03 MILES

A favourite walk takes explorers from a parking area south of Tækniminjasafn Austurlands about 15 or 20 minutes uphill to the 'sound sculpture' Tvísöngur,…

8. Íslenska Stríðsárasafnið

16.47 MILES

During WWII around 3000 Allied soldiers (10 times the local population) were based in Reyðarfjörður. At the top end of Heiðarvegur you’ll find the…