One of Pécs’ most enjoyable pedestrian streets, Ferencesek utcája, runs east from Kórház tér to Széchenyi tér and boasts the magnificent baroque Franciscan Church dating from 1760 as well as a relic of the Turkish period: the rather low-key ruins of the 16th-century Pasha Memi Baths.
Ferencesek utcája
Pécs
