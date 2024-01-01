Ferencesek utcája

Pécs

One of Pécs’ most enjoyable pedestrian streets, Ferencesek utcája, runs east from Kórház tér to Széchenyi tér and boasts the magnificent baroque Franciscan Church dating from 1760 as well as a relic of the Turkish period: the rather low-key ruins of the 16th-century Pasha Memi Baths.

