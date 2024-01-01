Kazarma Fortress

Looming high on the hillside above the port, Kazarma (derived from the Italian Casa di Arma) was built by the Venetians in the 13th century but destroyed (by earthquakes, pirates and marauders) and rebuilt multiple times. Pretty much gutted today, it's found new purpose as an atmospheric outdoor backdrop for summer cultural events. Views are tops from here year-round.
