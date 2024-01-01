Kazarma Fortress

Lasithi Province

LoginSave

Looming high on the hillside above the port, Kazarma (derived from the Italian Casa di Arma) was built by the Venetians in the 13th century but destroyed (by earthquakes, pirates and marauders) and rebuilt multiple times. Pretty much gutted today, it's found new purpose as an atmospheric outdoor backdrop for summer cultural events. Views are tops from here year-round.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Zakros Minoan Palast Site, Crete, Greece was the fourth largest on the island, but with a strategic important position on the west coast for the trade with Egypt and near east.

    Zakros Palace

    11.7 MILES

    Ancient Zakros, the smallest of Crete’s four Minoan palatial complexes, sat next to a harbour and was likely engaged in sea trade with the Middle East, as…

  • Aerial drone view of an old Venetian fortress island and former Leper colony (Spinalonga, Crete, Greece); Shutterstock ID 1809885124; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 1809885124

    Spinalonga Island

    21.61 MILES

    Tiny Spinalonga Island became a leper colony in 1903 and catapulted into pop-cultural consciousness thanks to Victoria Hislop's 2005 bestselling novel The…

  • Excavations at the ancient city of Lato - Lassithi Province, Crete

    Ancient Lato

    25.79 MILES

    The fortified hilltop city state of Lato is one of Crete’s best-preserved non-Minoan ancient sites and worth the trip for the rural serenity and stunning…

  • Moni Toplou, a monastary in the Lasithi Province - Crete

    Moni Toplou

    6.19 MILES

    In splendid isolation on a windswept plateau, 15th-century fortified Moni Toplou is one of the most historically significant monasteries in Crete. Its…

  • Church of Panagia Kera

    Church of Panagia Kera

    25.88 MILES

    This tiny triple-aisled church on the main road shelters Crete's best-preserved Byzantine frescoes. The oldest in the central nave (13th century) depict…

  • Gournia

    Gournia

    19.11 MILES

    The Late Minoan settlement of Gournia lies 19km southeast of Agios Nikolaos. Comprising a small palace and residential areas, it was built between 1600…

  • Sitia Archaeological Museum

    Sitia Archaeological Museum

    0.46 MILES

    This is a compact showcase of archaeological finds from eastern Crete spanning the arc from Neolithic to Roman times, with an emphasis on Minoan artefacts…

  • Vaï

    Vaï

    9.39 MILES

    The beach at Vaï, 24km northeast of Sitia, is famous for its large grove of Phoenix theophrasti (Cretan date) palms. With calm, clear waters, it's one of…

View more attractions

Nearby Lasithi Province attractions

1. Venetian Building

0.13 MILES

Just below Agia Ekaterini, the main church, look for a Venetian building that was once the administrative base of a French garrison based in Sitia during…

2. Folklore Museum

0.24 MILES

Anybody curious about traditional life in Sitia should spend half an hour or so nosing around this two-storey museum in a handsome 19th-century building…

3. Sitia Archaeological Museum

0.46 MILES

This is a compact showcase of archaeological finds from eastern Crete spanning the arc from Neolithic to Roman times, with an emphasis on Minoan artefacts…

4. Sitia City Beach

0.63 MILES

Sitia's city beach has mostly greyish sand and is lapped by crystalline, kid-friendly waters. Since it extends a couple of kilometres south of the town…

5. Petras Archaeological Site

1.02 MILES

About 2km southeast of Sitia on a low hill overlooking the sea is the site of an important Minoan settlement. You can see the remains of two houses from…

6. Moni Toplou

6.19 MILES

In splendid isolation on a windswept plateau, 15th-century fortified Moni Toplou is one of the most historically significant monasteries in Crete. Its…

7. Folk Museum of Palekastro

8.23 MILES

Tucked away in a backstreet and signposted from the main road, this compact and well-presented museum occupies a traditional Cretan manor house, with…

8. Zakros Natural History Museum

9.22 MILES

A short distance past the village square en route to Kato Zakros, this little museum shines a spotlight on local flora and fauna through modest displays…