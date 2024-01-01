Piano Nobile

Knossos

From the Piano Nobile you can get a view of the clay storage vessels in the west magazines.

    Palace of Knossos

    0.02 MILES

    Crete’s most famous historical attraction is the Palace of Knossos, the grand capital of Minoan Crete, located 5km south of the city of Iraklio. The…

    Heraklion Archaeological Museum

    3.18 MILES

    This state-of-the-art museum is one of the largest and most important in Greece. The two-storey revamped 1930s Bauhaus building makes a gleaming showcase…

    Gortyna

    20.33 MILES

    Gortyna (also Gortyn or Gortys) has been inhabited since Neolithic times but reached its pinnacle after becoming the capital of Roman Crete from around 67…

    Phaestos

    26.07 MILES

    Phaestos was the second-most-important Minoan palace-city after Knossos and enjoys an awe-inspiring setting with panoramic views of the Messara Plain and…

    Ideon Cave

    19.86 MILES

    Although just a huge and fairly featureless hole in the ground, Ideon has sacred importance in mythology as the place where Zeus was reared by his mother,…

    Museum of Ancient Eleutherna

    27.87 MILES

    A must-see for anyone visiting the ruins of Eleutherna is the accompanying modern museum that contextualises the ancient city through the exhibition of…

    Melidoni Cave

    24.91 MILES

    About 2km outside the village of Melidoni is this stunning cathedral-like cave, an evocative underworld of stalactites and stalagmites. A place of worship…

    Koules Fortress

    3.54 MILES

    After six years of restoration, Iraklio’s symbol, the 16th-century fortress called Rocca al Mare by the Venetians, reopened in August 2016 with a brand…

1. West Magazines

0.01 MILES

Storerooms, and site of the giant pithoi (clay jars) that once held oil, wine and other staples.

2. Fresco Gallery

0.01 MILES

Replicas of the ancient site's most famous artworks are displayed here.

3. Throne Room

0.01 MILES

Behind an antechamber, this beautifully proportioned room is separated by a pillar from a sunken basin that may have been used for purification rituals…

4. Central Court

0.02 MILES

At the heart of the palace, the Central Court was hemmed in by high walls during Minoan times. Rooms facing the western side of the courtyard had official…

7. Grand Staircase

0.03 MILES

The impressive grand staircase leads down to the royal apartments.