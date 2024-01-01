A pink rococo confection looks out over the lawns, pools and fountains of the formal Palastgarten.
Kurfürstliches Palais
Trier
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.42 MILES
Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…
0.06 MILES
23.44 MILES
This château's extraordinary outline is the result of an almost-total 20th-century restoration after the original, built from the 11th to 14th centuries,…
Musée d'Histoire de la Ville de Luxembourg
24.98 MILES
Hidden within a series of 17th- to 19th-century houses, including a former ‘holiday home’ of the Bishop of Orval, the city's history museum is engrossing…
24.79 MILES
Beneath the Montée de Clausen, the clifftop site of Count Sigefroi’s once-mighty fort, the Bock Casemates are an atmospheric honeycomb of rock galleries…
24.48 MILES
Groundbreaking exhibitions of modern, installation and experiential art take place in this airy architectural icon designed by Pritzker-winning architect…
25.01 MILES
Hailed as 'Europe's most beautiful balcony', this pedestrian promenade winds along the course of the 17th-century city ramparts with views across the…
0.19 MILES
Nearby Trier attractions
0.06 MILES
Stretching south from Konstantinplatz, the lawns, daffodil beds, statues and fountains of the formal Palace Garden are perfect for a stroll, especially on…
0.06 MILES
Constructed around AD 310 as Constantine’s throne room, the brick-built basilica is now an austere Protestant church. With built-to-impress dimensions …
0.16 MILES
A scale model of 4th-century Trier and rooms filled with tombstones, mosaics, rare gold coins (including the 1993-discovered Trier Gold Hoard, the largest…
0.18 MILES
Germany’s oldest Gothic church was built in the 13th century. It has a cruciform structure supported by a dozen pillars symbolising the 12 Apostles (look…
0.19 MILES
Looming above the Roman palace of Helena (Emperor Constantine's mother), this cathedral is Germany's oldest bishop's church and still retains Roman…
0.19 MILES
To peer into Christian history, from late Antiquity through to Romanesque, Gothic, baroque and the 19th and 20th centuries, head to the Domschatz. Along…
0.21 MILES
Trier's cathedral was built on the site of the palace of Helena (the mother of Emperor Constantine). The prized exhibit here is a 4th-century Roman…
0.26 MILES
Topped by a 62m-high tower, the Gothic St-Gangolf-Kirche was built in the early 15th century on the site of a 14th-century tower. It's reached via a…