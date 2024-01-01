European Central Bank Headquarters

Frankfurt am Main

LoginSave

The European Central Bank (ECB) relocated in 2014 from Frankfurt's Eurotower into these striking 180m-high headquarters on the site of the city's former wholesale market. Free 90-minute guided visits are possible; you need to reserve at least four weeks in advance by emailing visitor.centre@ecb.europa.eu, and bring a passport or national ID card.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior of Staedelsches Kunstinstitut museum (Museum Staedel), Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany.

    Städel Museum

    1.29 MILES

    Founded in 1815, this world-renowned art gallery has an outstanding collection of European art from masters including Dürer, Rembrandt, Rubens, Renoir,…

  • Germany, Hesse, Frankfurt, view of Frankfurt Cathedral, Kaiserdom Sankt Bartholomaus.

    Kaiserdom

    0.7 MILES

    Frankfurt’s red-sandstone cathedral is dominated by a 95m-high Gothic tower, which can be climbed via 328 steps. Construction began in the 13th century;…

  • Germany, Frankfurt, Senckenberg Museum; Shutterstock ID 443693980; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: 100 Cities Guides app image downloads

    Senckenberg Museum

    2.22 MILES

    Life-size dinosaur mock-ups guard the front of Frankfurt’s natural history museum. Inside the early 1900s neo-baroque building, exhibits cover…

  • RÃƒÂ¶merberg square and Justice fountain, Frankfurt

    Römerberg

    0.87 MILES

    The Römerberg is Frankfurt’s old central square. Ornately gabled half-timbered buildings, reconstructed after WWII, give an idea of how beautiful the city…

  • Grube Messel

    Grube Messel

    13.74 MILES

    A Unesco World Heritage Site, this one-time coal and oil shale quarry 10km northeast of Darmstadt is renowned for its superbly preserved animal and plant…

  • Gutenberg-Museum Mainz

    Gutenberg-Museum Mainz

    20.41 MILES

    A heady experience for book lovers, the Gutenberg Museum commemorates native son Johannes Gutenberg, who in the 15th century ushered in the information…

  • Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna

    Heiligtum der Isis und Mater Magna

    20.67 MILES

    In a darkened, dungeon-like space, a glass walkway leads you around this extraordinary Roman archaeological site, which was discovered in 1999 during the…

  • Mainzer Dom

    Mainzer Dom

    20.5 MILES

    Topped by an octagonal tower, Mainz’ immense cathedral, built from deep red sandstone in the 12th century, is quintessentially Romanesque. Its predecessor…

View more attractions

Nearby Frankfurt am Main attractions

1. Frankfurt Zoo

0.43 MILES

Dating from 1874, Frankfurt's 11-hectare zoo is home to some 4500 animals, with houses for primates, nocturnal creatures, birds and amphibians. There's a…

2. Frau Rauscher Brunnen

0.52 MILES

Inspired by a local song about apple wine, the Frau Rauscher Brunnen – a statue of a fierce-looking, apple-wine-jug-wielding woman – periodically sprays a…

3. Museum Judengasse

0.6 MILES

Most of Frankfurt’s medieval Jewish ghetto – Europe's first, dating from 1460 – on narrow Judengasse (Jews’ Street) was destroyed by a French bombardment…

4. Kaiserdom

0.7 MILES

Frankfurt’s red-sandstone cathedral is dominated by a 95m-high Gothic tower, which can be climbed via 328 steps. Construction began in the 13th century;…

5. Dommuseum

0.71 MILES

To the left as you enter the cathedral, the Dommuseum has a small collection of precious liturgical objects, and a young girl's grave dating from 680 AD,…

6. Museum für Moderne Kunst

0.75 MILES

The outstanding Museum of Modern Art focuses on European and American art from the 1960s to the present, with frequent temporary exhibits. The permanent…

7. Schirn Kunsthalle

0.79 MILES

Some of Germany’s most topical and talked-about art exhibitions take place at this modern and contemporary art museum, such as retrospectives of artists…

8. Junges Museum Frankfurt

0.79 MILES

Formerly Frankfurt's Children's Museum, this museum dedicated to kids and families became the Junges Museum Frankfurt (Young Museum) in 2018 when it…