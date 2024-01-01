Henry Van de Velde Museum

Leipzig & Western Saxony

LoginSave

Around 2.5km south of the centre, this small but choice museum occupies the 1903 Villa Esche, which was Belgian artist Van de Velde's first commission in Germany. The dining room and music salon have been restored as period rooms, while upstairs you’ll find a small collection of crafts and furniture. Take tram 4 to Haydnstrasse.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Terra Mineralia

    Terra Mineralia

    20.55 MILES

    Occupying a greater part of the 16th-century Freundenstein castle, this astounding collection of minerals makes human-made art seem insignificant compared…

  • SMAC

    SMAC

    1.68 MILES

    Occupying a converted department store, this state-of-the-art museum is a brave attempt to celebrate all those crocks, bones and pieces of primitive…

  • Museum Gunzenhauser

    Museum Gunzenhauser

    1.14 MILES

    A former 1930 bank building, built in austere New Objectivity style, is now a gallery of 20th-century art, most famous for its expressionist works by such…

  • August Horch Museum

    August Horch Museum

    19.2 MILES

    Zwickau’s top attraction is this amazing car museum that will enlighten and entertain even non-petrolheads. Housed within the original early-20th-century…

  • Schloss Colditz

    Schloss Colditz

    22.22 MILES

    The very name Colditz is enough to send goosebumps down many people's spines, and so it might come as a surprise that the famous WWII-era high security…

  • Dom St Marien

    Dom St Marien

    20.68 MILES

    Packed with touchingly naive wooden and stone sculpture, Freiberg's outstanding Lutheran cathedral contains the first large organ built by the famous…

  • Silberbergwerk Freiberg

    Silberbergwerk Freiberg

    21.44 MILES

    People have been digging into the ore-rich rocks near Freiberg for 800 years. The result is a network of mines, one of which – Reiche Zeche – can be…

  • DAStietz

    DAStietz

    1.47 MILES

    Beautifully renovated, this former 1913 department store now houses the city library as well as the Neue Sächsische Galerie, which presents contemporary…

View more attractions

Nearby Leipzig & Western Saxony attractions

1. Museum Gunzenhauser

1.14 MILES

A former 1930 bank building, built in austere New Objectivity style, is now a gallery of 20th-century art, most famous for its expressionist works by such…

2. DAStietz

1.47 MILES

Beautifully renovated, this former 1913 department store now houses the city library as well as the Neue Sächsische Galerie, which presents contemporary…

3. Neue Sächsische Galerie

1.47 MILES

The renovated DAStietz building harbours the Neue Sächsische Galerie, which presents postwar works by Saxon artists.

4. Museum für Naturkunde

1.47 MILES

Chemnitz Natural History Museum's most interesting exhibit, the Versteinerter Wald (petrified forest), can be admired for free in the atrium; some of the…

5. SMAC

1.68 MILES

Occupying a converted department store, this state-of-the-art museum is a brave attempt to celebrate all those crocks, bones and pieces of primitive…

6. Karl Marx Monument

1.75 MILES

Things have rather turned against the founder of Communism since this 7m-high bronze head (one that catches the German philosopher on a very bad hair day)…

7. Kunstsammlungen Chemnitz

1.88 MILES

Flanking Chemnitz' most beautiful square, the historic Theaterplatz, this lovely art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits, sometimes drawn from…

8. Schlosskirche

2.09 MILES

This 12th-century Benedictine monastery has been recast into a weighty Gothic hall church and houses Hans Witten’s intriguing sculpture Christ at the…