Around 2.5km south of the centre, this small but choice museum occupies the 1903 Villa Esche, which was Belgian artist Van de Velde's first commission in Germany. The dining room and music salon have been restored as period rooms, while upstairs you’ll find a small collection of crafts and furniture. Take tram 4 to Haydnstrasse.
Henry Van de Velde Museum
Leipzig & Western Saxony
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.55 MILES
Occupying a greater part of the 16th-century Freundenstein castle, this astounding collection of minerals makes human-made art seem insignificant compared…
1.68 MILES
Occupying a converted department store, this state-of-the-art museum is a brave attempt to celebrate all those crocks, bones and pieces of primitive…
1.14 MILES
A former 1930 bank building, built in austere New Objectivity style, is now a gallery of 20th-century art, most famous for its expressionist works by such…
19.2 MILES
Zwickau’s top attraction is this amazing car museum that will enlighten and entertain even non-petrolheads. Housed within the original early-20th-century…
22.22 MILES
The very name Colditz is enough to send goosebumps down many people's spines, and so it might come as a surprise that the famous WWII-era high security…
20.68 MILES
Packed with touchingly naive wooden and stone sculpture, Freiberg's outstanding Lutheran cathedral contains the first large organ built by the famous…
21.44 MILES
People have been digging into the ore-rich rocks near Freiberg for 800 years. The result is a network of mines, one of which – Reiche Zeche – can be…
1.47 MILES
Beautifully renovated, this former 1913 department store now houses the city library as well as the Neue Sächsische Galerie, which presents contemporary…
Nearby Leipzig & Western Saxony attractions
1.14 MILES
A former 1930 bank building, built in austere New Objectivity style, is now a gallery of 20th-century art, most famous for its expressionist works by such…
1.47 MILES
Beautifully renovated, this former 1913 department store now houses the city library as well as the Neue Sächsische Galerie, which presents contemporary…
1.47 MILES
The renovated DAStietz building harbours the Neue Sächsische Galerie, which presents postwar works by Saxon artists.
1.47 MILES
Chemnitz Natural History Museum's most interesting exhibit, the Versteinerter Wald (petrified forest), can be admired for free in the atrium; some of the…
1.68 MILES
Occupying a converted department store, this state-of-the-art museum is a brave attempt to celebrate all those crocks, bones and pieces of primitive…
1.75 MILES
Things have rather turned against the founder of Communism since this 7m-high bronze head (one that catches the German philosopher on a very bad hair day)…
1.88 MILES
Flanking Chemnitz' most beautiful square, the historic Theaterplatz, this lovely art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits, sometimes drawn from…
2.09 MILES
This 12th-century Benedictine monastery has been recast into a weighty Gothic hall church and houses Hans Witten’s intriguing sculpture Christ at the…