Winery Khareba

Kakheti

What's special here is the 7.7km of wine tunnels, dug out of a hillside in the early 1960s for storing and ageing wine at constant temperatures. Today the tunnels store over 25,000 bottles of the Khareba company's European and qvevri wines. Tours go into part of the tunnels (where tastings also take place) then up to the viewing tower and restaurant.

