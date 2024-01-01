This seasonal museum houses rotating exhibits that document the performances, costumes and culture of Vichy’s turn-of-the-20th-century opera house.
Musée de l’Opéra de Vichy
Auvergne
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.77 MILES
Clermont-Ferrand’s skyline broods with volcanic stone, but its most impressive edifice is Cathédrale Notre-Dame, whose 108m twin spires pierce the sky…
19.55 MILES
Split across two buildings, this museum gives an entertaining account of cutlery-making history. In number 23, a kid-friendly sound-and-light show evokes…
27.09 MILES
Housed in an Ursuline convent 3km northeast of central Clermont, the city’s premier gallery takes design cues from NYC’s Guggenheim, its white spiral…
21.62 MILES
Dating back to 1866, the Musée Mandet's splendid collection of art is arranged across two atmospheric hôtels particuliers (town houses). Exploring these…
27.55 MILES
Yes, it’s a temple dedicated to the Auvergne’s world-famous tyre brand, but the 'Michelin Adventure' is a crowd-pleasing attraction. Gallery spaces are…
0.2 MILES
Vichy's centrepiece is the huge Parc des Sources, the town's oldest park. Dating to the mid-18th century, the park is lined with chestnut and plane trees…
24.76 MILES
This medieval fortress glowers over Volvic from its 600m-high hilltop perch. A watchtower is thought to have stood here since the 10th century, but the…
0.09 MILES
Nearby Auvergne attractions
0.09 MILES
0.11 MILES
The brass taps of the Source de l'Hôpital, which was first used in Gallo-Roman times, dispense unlimited quantities of warmish mineral waters to curistes …
0.19 MILES
For unlimited sips of Vichy's reputedly healing mineral waters, head for the Source des Célestins, housed in an attractive 19th-century atrium with lacy…
0.2 MILES
0.25 MILES
Just south of the Parc Napoléon III is this stretch of parkland hugging the Allier River, landscaped in the style of an English garden during the late…
0.28 MILES
These 13 hectares of peaceful parkland, landscaped in honour of Napoléon III, have become a favourite riverfront idling ground for pedestrians and…
0.31 MILES
Chug a mouthful of reputedly healing waters at the Hall des Sources, a late-19th-century atrium resembling an art-deco greenhouse. The water is naturally…
8. Musée des Arts d’Afrique et d’Asie
0.42 MILES
Inside a grand 1881 building is assembled a small collection of sculptures, furniture and paintings collected from various Asian and African countries.