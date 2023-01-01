Musée des Augustins

Located within a former Augustinian monastery, this fine-arts museum spans the Roman era through to the early 20th century. Echoing stairwells and high-vaulted chambers are part of the fun, but artistic highlights include the French rooms – with some works by Delacroix, Ingres and Courbet – and works by Toulouse-Lautrec and Monet, among the standouts from the 20th-century collection. Don't skip the delightful 14th-century cloister gardens, with gurning gargoyle statues that seem to pose around the courtyard. Some rooms may be closed for renovation.